J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.40. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

