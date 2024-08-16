Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on J. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

J opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

