James C. Webster Sells 6,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 408,076 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,559,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 353,053 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

