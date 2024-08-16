James C. Webster Sells 6,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dril-Quip Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $30.93.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Dril-Quip
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dril-Quip
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.