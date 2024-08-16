James Morgan Roche Sells 2,547 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,114.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, James Morgan Roche sold 85,222 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $3,536,713.00.
- On Thursday, August 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BWIN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BWIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
