Jay O. Wright Acquires 115,240 Shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay O. Wright acquired 115,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $16,133.60. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,650,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,024.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTM opened at $0.17 on Friday. Castellum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.35.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Castellum, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Free Report ) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

