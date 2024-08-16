JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 34,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 325,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 164,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

