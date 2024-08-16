JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,009,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $41,477,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

