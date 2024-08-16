JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $22.91 on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

