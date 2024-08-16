JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days.
JDE Peet’s Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $22.91 on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.
JDE Peet’s Company Profile
