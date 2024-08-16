Jeff Kuai Acquires 3,900 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yum China Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Yum China

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.