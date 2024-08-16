Jeffrey B. Lamkin Buys 2,567 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $58,784.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,234.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEW opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $386.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

