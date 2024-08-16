JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Trading Up 3.2 %
FROG opened at $26.72 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.96.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
