JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,270,043.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,987. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 3.2 %

FROG opened at $26.72 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.96.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

