JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.91. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 41,239 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.2 %

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

