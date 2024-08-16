Joshua Horowitz Sells 8,800 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $661.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMB

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.