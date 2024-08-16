JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $250.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $211.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

