JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM opened at $211.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $607.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
