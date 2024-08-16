JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPM opened at $211.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

