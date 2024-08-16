JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $405.05

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.05 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 440.04 ($5.62). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.59), with a volume of 104,445 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 399.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of £277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,433.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.