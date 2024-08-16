Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.05 ($1.05). Approximately 1,982,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,171,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.10 ($1.00).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 91 ($1.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.09).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JUP

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £423.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,786.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23,333.33%.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.