Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance
KBDC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson BDC
In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
