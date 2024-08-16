Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

KBDC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson BDC

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

