Kellanova (NYSE:K) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $83.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. 2,010,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 3,223,351 shares.The stock last traded at $80.20 and had previously closed at $80.28.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

