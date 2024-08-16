Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Gap Up to $74.50

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $79.97. Kellanova shares last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 23,861,853 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Kellanova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

