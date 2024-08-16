Ken Xie Sells 23,693 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.8 %

FTNT opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

