Kenmare Resources plc (KMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 349.17 ($4.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of £311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.83, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.52. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.50 ($5.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 327.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 326.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

