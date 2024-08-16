KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.77.

NYSE:KKR opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $14,838,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

