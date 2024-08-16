Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Buys 12,396 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.96.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 165,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.