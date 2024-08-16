Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Kyndryl has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $28.60.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
