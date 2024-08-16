Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 991,800 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at $360,014.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Landsea Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSEA

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.