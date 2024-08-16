Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSTR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.0 %

LSTR stock opened at $187.59 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

