Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.