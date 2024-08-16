Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of MRSN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,115 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.