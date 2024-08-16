Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
MRSN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 21.1 %
Shares of MRSN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.55.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,115 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
