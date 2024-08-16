Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Mark Wellings Sells 6,250 Shares

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wellings sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,025.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Wellings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mark Wellings sold 1,908 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $8,242.56.
LICY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.56. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $38.44.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
