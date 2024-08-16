Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Up 6.1%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 2,444,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 884,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

