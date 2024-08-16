Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Pos
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Pos
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lock in Gains: 3 Dividend Stocks Poised to Boost Payouts Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.