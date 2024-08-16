Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

Lightspeed Pos ( TSE:LSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$310.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.91 million.

