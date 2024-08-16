Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

