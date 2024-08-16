LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Up 10.9%

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 39,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

LMS Capital Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.97. The company has a market capitalization of £16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -398.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. LMS Capital’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.