Loop Capital Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $615.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $630.00 to $615.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $624.18.

NYSE MLM opened at $539.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

