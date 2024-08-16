LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), reports. LQR House had a negative net margin of 1,229.70% and a negative return on equity of 211.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million.
LQR House Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LQR opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. LQR House has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.
LQR House Company Profile
