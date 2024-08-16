LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), reports. LQR House had a negative net margin of 1,229.70% and a negative return on equity of 211.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million.

LQR House Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQR opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. LQR House has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Get LQR House alerts:

LQR House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.