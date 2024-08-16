LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $14.92 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

