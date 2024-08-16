Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.53, but opened at $51.25. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Lumentum shares last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 1,624,112 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 714.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

