Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

