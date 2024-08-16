MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 95,743 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96.

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $13,450,603.11.

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,248,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.