MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 4,948,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,343,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £720,531.50, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.62.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

