Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

MATX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of MATX opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.09. Matson has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $136.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $1,293,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $1,293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,115.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,907 shares of company stock worth $11,740,481. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 57.8% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Matson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Matson by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 52.1% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after buying an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

