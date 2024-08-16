Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of -149.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.
