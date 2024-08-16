Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of -149.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

