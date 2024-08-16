Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.58

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $9.88. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands.
Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
