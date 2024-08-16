Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Elizabeth N. Pitman Sells 10,025 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MPW opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,655,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

