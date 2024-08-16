Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

