MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MELI stock opened at $1,996.44 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $1,998.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,683.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,630.43.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

