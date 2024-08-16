Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $174.28

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.28 and traded as high as $189.80. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $189.80, with a volume of 143 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.18). Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

