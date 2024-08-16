Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$84.15 on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The firm has a market cap of C$18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.25.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Read More

